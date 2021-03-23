Euro 2020 kits: New away shirts released by Adidas for Germany, Hungary, Belgium, Spain, Russia and Sweden
By Mark White
Adidas has unveiled a selection of new Euro 2020 kits for teams across the continent
New Euro 2020 kits have been released today from Adidas for some of the biggest nations at the tournament this summer.
The away shirts, which should have been released last year, have been unveiled today for this summer's tournament. The tops are all fairly minimal in style, complete of course with Adidas's three stripes down the shoulders.
Germany, Hungary, Belgium, Spain, Russia and Sweden are all expected to don these threads for the March internationals this month, as well as in the run-up to the Euros this summer.
Belgium away shirt
Germany away shirt
Hungary away shirt
The Hungary away shirt isn't available to buy from Adidas just yet.
Russia away shirt
Spain away shirt
Sweden away shirt
Belgium's away jersey features a prominent hand-painted graphic against an off-white base colour to contrast against the red, paint-stroked home shirt that the Red Devils showed off in the autumn against England in the Nations League.
Germany, likewise, have an away set that mirrors the home; their first black away kit in ten years sees a charcoal revamp and blacked-out look but the subtle German black-red-gold flag colours on the sleeves of the home shirt are present here.
Hungary's away effort uses green colouring down the sides of the top inspired by the colours of the Hungarian national flag, while Russia's new away shirt also takes influence from their flag, featuring red and blue stripes across the chest of the design itself.
The Spanish away jersey meanwhile centres on an eye-catching hand-painted graphic, inspired by the "expressive and creative" stereotype of the country's football. Complimented by smart details that nod to the team’s identity and heritage - including Spanish flag colours integrated onto the sleeves - the shirt also has detailing on the neck in honour of the 100th anniversary of the first usage of a lion on Spain’s jersey in 1920.
The Swedish shirt is a pinstripe classic, using navy as the base of the top after Sweden went for a brighter blue colour at the last World Cup.
