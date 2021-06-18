Euro 2020: England vs Scotland line-ups revealed

Euro 2020 hosts a mouth-watering clash tonight - and the England vs Scotland line-ups are out.

Gareth Southgate has gone with the majority of the team that beat Croatia at Wembley last weekend, with a couple of surprises to freshen up the side. Southgate was staunchly criticised pre-game for his selection - but it paid off with an excellent display in the baking heat.

Scotland meanwhile are facing elimination from the tournament already, having squandered perhaps their best opportunity to progress already. The Tartan Army were beaten by a Patrick Schick double at Hamden Park in their opening fixture; Steve Clarke has also shuffled his pack.

England

4-2-3-1

1. Pickford

24. James

5. Stones

15. Mings

3. Shaw

14. Phillips

4. Rice

20. Foden

19. Mount

10. Sterling

9. Kane

Scotland

3-5-2

1. Marshall

5. Hanley

4. McTominay

6. Tierney

2. O'Donnell

23. Gilmour

8. McGregor

7. McGinn

3. Robertson

10. Adams

9. Dykes

