Everton report: Dele Alli in late u-turn to join Toffees

Everton are looking like capturing Dele Alli – just hours after he was destined for overseas

Everton target Dele Alli
(Image credit: PA Images)

Everton now look like landing Dele Alli in a shock late Deadline Day twist.

The Athletic are reporting that Frank Lampard is wasting no time in securing a new midfielder, with the Tottenham Hotspur misfit looking likely to now head to Goodison Park, rather than Valencia.

Earlier, it was reported that either the LaLiga side or AC Milan were keen on taking Alli – though that now appears in doubt. As does a swoop for Donny van de Beek, who the Merseysiders appeared to beat Crystal Palace to the loan signing of.

Lampard has already been telling reporters that he's bidding for Premier League survival in his third managerial job and in the potential capture of Alli, the all-time top-scoring Premier League midfielder could well sign a similar player to himself.

Alli made his name making late runs from midfield to finish opportunities in the penalty area – and floundered while trying to play more of a no.8 role under Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this season. 

Still, with van de Beek expected to move to Everton today, a very similar kind of profile could cause a little conflict.

Everton are also reportedly interested in the likes of Idrissa Gueye and Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic.

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020 