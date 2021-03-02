Everton transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti willing to sanction permanent move to PSG for Moise Kean

Everton are prepared to sell Moise Kean to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for €30million, according to Le10Sport.

Kean has had an impressive season on loan at the reigning French champions, scoring 15 goals in 27 appearances since joining the club in October.

His success at PSG has been in stark contrast to the difficult debut campaign he endured at Everton, which saw him dropped from the squad for disciplinary seasons and take five months to score his first goal.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison both prospering under Carlo Ancelotti, the veteran manager allowed Kean to head out on loan in search of regular first-team football.

He grabbed a brace in just his second appearance for the club, a 4-0 win over Dijon, and has continued to grow in confidence throughout the course of the season.

PSG are currently second in Ligue Un, two points behind surprise leaders Lille, but the Champions League remains their biggest priority.

They reached the final under Thomas Tuchel last season and took a commanding 4-1 lead in the first leg of their quarter-final against Barcelona recently.

Kean was on the scoresheet in the Nou Camp and PSG’s technical director Leonardo is looking to put together a permanent deal for the 20-year-old striker.

Everton would consider selling Kean for €30million but Leonardo is hoping to negotiate the price, or else set up another season-long loan if the Toffees refuse to budge.

Kean has done well to fill the void left by Edinson Cavani, who was released by PSG on a free transfer at the end of an illustrious seven-year spell at the Parc des Princes, during which he scored 200 goals.

Cavani subsequently signed for Manchester United on a one-year contract but has spent a lot of time on the bench since arriving at the club.