Inter Milan v Juventus live stream: How to watch Serie A from anywhere in the world

Inter Milan v Juventus live stream, BT Sport, Sunday 24 October, 7:45pm

Looking for an Inter Milan v Juventus live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Inter Milan meet Juventus at the San Siro in the Sunday night kick-off in Serie A.

Reigning champions Inter have made a solid start to the defence of their title, winning five of their opening eight fixtures - although they did suffer a first defeat of the campaign last time out at Lazio, losing 3-1.

After failing to win any of their first four games - of which they lost two - Juve have recovered and are currently on a six-game winning streak in all competitions - with Massimilano Allegri's side following up a pair of 3-2 victories with four straight 1-0s.

Inter have not won consecutive home Serie A matches against Juventus since 2010 - and their 2-0 victory at the San Siro in January was their only one in four league and cup meetings last season.

Juve have beaten Inter more times in Serie A than any other team, coming out on top 85 times in 187 encounters down the years.

Nerazzurri boss Simone Inzaghi should have more or less a fully fit squad to choose from, with Hakan Calhanoglu the only major absentee from Tuesday night's 3-1 Champions League win over FC Sheriff.

The visitors could have Paulo Dybala available again after injury, but Adrien Rabiot may miss out having tested positive for Covid while on international duty with France earlier this month.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Sunday 24 October, and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Serie A fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

Image ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

Image NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time. View Deal

Image Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month! View Deal

UK TV rights

BT Sport have exclusive rights to broadcast Serie A in the UK, with around 200 games shown live over the course of the season.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com