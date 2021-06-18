Leicester City transfer news: Foxes want Youri Tielemans to commit to the club amid Liverpool and Manchester United interest

Leicester City are looking to tie up a long-term deal for Youri Tielemans to ward off interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

According to the Leicester Mercury, one of Brendan Rodgers’ biggest priorities this summer will be ensuring that Tielemans commits his future to the club.

The Belgian midfielder has been an influential figure at the King Power Stadium since arriving from Monaco, originally on loan, in January 2019.

At the end of a successful few months, where he scored three goals in 13 games, Tielemans joined Leicester permanently that summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £32million.

He has established himself as a leader on and off the pitch, exuding an impressive composure and authority despite only turning 24 last month.

Tielemans’ best years are still ahead of him, and Rodgers is keen to extend his current contract so he spends them with the Foxes.

Despite missing out on a Champions League place on the final day of each of the last two seasons, there are clear signs of progress at Leicester City.

Rodgers has injected the club with ambition and tactical acumen, enabling them to plan for the future and refine an already impressive squad.

He sees Tielemans as a key part of Leicester’s continued progress after another impressive campaign, where he scored nine goals in all competitions.

The most memorable was the thumping 30-yard strike against Chelsea that clinched the first FA Cup in the club’s history.

That goal topped off another assured performance in the heart of the midfield and earned Tielemans a permanent place in Foxes folklore.

While Liverpool and Man United will both be able to offer higher wages and Champions League football, he seems happy at Leicester and eager to kick on.