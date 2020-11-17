Liverpool's Premier League win documentary: The End of the Storm trailer, release date and how to order

The trailer for a brand new film which documents Liverpool's title-winning 2019/20 season has been officially released, and Reds fans are in for a treat.

The End of the Storm tells the inside story of the reigning champions' first title for 30 years, and features exclusive access to Jurgen Klopp, Jordan Henderson and the rest of the squad throughout a pandemic-hit campaign. Club legends such as Kenny Dalgliesh are also on hand to resist past glories and explain what the latest triumph meant for the city.

Other interviewees featured in the movie with first-team players include Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker. Fans also share their memories of an unforgettable season.

The film is brought to life by James Erskine, the Emmy Award-nominated director of One Night in Turin and distributed by the company responsible for Diego Maradona - two huge successes.

“The End of the Storm is an ambitious, cinematic feature film that tells a story 30 years in the making," says Director Erskine. "This isn’t simply a story about an outstanding sporting achievement. It is also a story about emotion, community and self-belief – in a moment when we need all these things more than ever before.”

How to watch The End of the Storm

The film will be available to own on digital, DVD & Blu-ray from November 30. It will also be shown in the UK and Ireland on Sky Documentaries in 2021 - with the scheduling to be revealed in due course.

The film's soundtrack also features a specially-recorded version of You'll Never Walk Alone by Lana Del Rey – who is, apparently, a big Reds fan.

The soundtrack will be available digitally on December 4 as well as a limited edition 7 inch vinyl of Lana’s rendition of YNWA available from December 11 on Liverpool FC and Lana del Rey’s websites.

