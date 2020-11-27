Black Friday football deals 2020: What's in the sales today for football fans?
Today's the day! Black Friday football deals are everywhere - we're collecting the best offers on football boots, shirts, balls, TV offers and everything else
You just can’t keep a good Black Friday football deal down – it's like trying to stop Harry Redknapp signing Niko Kranjcar. And unlike transfer deadline day, today's the day to get all the best deals.
Whether you’re searching for your team’s latest shirt, a new pair of boots, a brand new console or TV or simply some fitness equipment to keep you busy in lockdown, you’re going to want to keep an eye on the deals flying about - especially with Christmas just around the corner.
The deals are already piling up, and here at FourFourTwo we're doing our best to chronicle all the ones we think will matter to you most. We'll be updating this page regularly until the deals are done, so do keep checking back for the latest savings.
What are the best Black Friday football deals?
Top deals
There's a full round-up of all the Black Friday football deals on offer below – but first, we thought we'd bring you the absolute best offers FourFourTwo has come across so far.
1. 2020 Nike Flight original ball – £74.97 off
This football was seven years in the making. Released by Nike this summer, it is the template ball for the new Premier League, and is likely to be the gold standard for footballs for a generation. FFT has tested it, and can confirm: once you've played with a decent ball, you'll never want to go back.
Normally £119.95, it's now £44.98 once you've used the 'SHINE2020' promo code – and we think that's a genuine bargain.
2. Over £50 off a 32" JVC Smart HD ready TV
We're watching more football on television than ever, and so you'll really want to make sure you're getting the best experience out of it. We've rounded up the best TVs on sale for Black Friday, and this is the most affordable option: at £169, the £50.99 off is a 23% saving.
3. FourFourTwo magazine subscription – 50% off
We had to include this, really – but hear us out. With a half-price subscription, you get 13 magazines a year delivered to your door, featuring in-depth interviews with all of football's biggest names, and special subscriber covers that aren't available in shops. And with this deal, it's less than £3 per issue.
4. Nigeria home shirt – £15 off
You can grab a lot of this season's club shirts for £20 less than normal below (which, considering we're only two months in, isn't bad).
While the saving on Nigeria's home kit isn't as big, this might just be the pick of the bunch. The Super Eagles' are no strangers to classic kits, and we reckon this might be even better than the 2018 effort.
5. 31% off FIFA 21 for PS4 and XBox One
If you've been waiting to get your hands on the latest FIFA game, today is the day to buy: at 31% off, you'll be picking it up for just £32.99. Grab the download version on XBox, and if you upgrade to the new X Series or S Series console, and you can upgrade the game for free, too.
Football shirts and kits
