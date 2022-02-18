Liverpool report: Kylian Mbappe set for Anfield, after 'radically changing his mind' over Real Madrid

Liverpool are suddenly in pole position to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe from under the noses of serial admirers, Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have long expected to complete the signing of the 23-year-old, with Mbappe refusing contract extensions from his employers. Los Blancos even had a blockbuster transfer bid rebuffed late in the summer transfer window, with Mbappe lined up to inherit Zinedine Zidane's no.5 shirt back then.

But Spanish publication SPORT claim that things have now shifted, with Mbappe "radically changing his mind" over Real Madrid, following his exploits against the Spaniards in the Champions League. With Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah stalling over his contract, Mbappe is now set for Merseyside.

Losing out on Mbappe would be a devastating blow to Real, who have earmarked the World Cup winner to become their own Galactico for a long time now, despite not having an obvious place in the line-up for him right now. Vinicius Jr. has excelled on the left and Karim Benzema has been improving with age in the centre, leaving Mbappe in a right-wing berth, should he move to the Bernabeu.

The Frenchman hasn't played on the right since his earlier days at PSG – though that's possibly where Liverpool could slot him, too. It's most likely, after all, that Mbappe would replace Salah, since the Reds have already shelled out on Luis Diaz recently and have Diogo Jota, too.

Mbappe does speak English, meaning that should he move to Liverpool, he won't have a problem with the language. The forward was coy when questioned about his future, however, following his winner against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, saying, "I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world," and denying he'd chosen where he wants to play next season.

Mbappe is valued at £144m by Transfermarkt. He is the most valuable player in the world, according to the site.

