Liverpool report: Reds ready to re-enter transfer market for the 'Portuguese Kaka'

Liverpool could re-enter the transfer market to sign Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes, according to reports.

The Reds completed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica (opens in new tab) last month, having already wrapped up a deal to bring in Fabio Carvalho from Fulham (opens in new tab).

Liverpool (opens in new tab) have also acquired Calvin Ramsay, an 18-year-old right-back, from Scottish side Aberdeen.

During a recent press conference in Thailand during Liverpool's pre-season tour of that country, Jurgen Klopp stated that the club's transfer business for the summer was done.

It had been put to the German that he might want to bring in another midfielder, but Klopp appeared to rule out any more deals before the window closes on September 1.

"I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know," he said. "If somebody comes to you and says 'I want to go'.

"Nobody came to me yet, but if that happens then we have to talk new. But if the situation stays like it is, then tell me why?

"I’m not looking to buy, I can say that. I don’t understand. I do not understand. People told me about this discussion [about the midfield options], but the last thing that would have crossed my mind is that we have to do this.

"I know all these things, that we don’t score enough goals from midfield, this and that, but what do we want? This 'Golden Cow' that is producing absolutely everything, milk as well!"

However, Jornal de Noticias (opens in new tab) writes that Klopp could be tempted back into the market to sign Matheus Nunes.

The Brazil-born Portugal international, who has been likened to Kaka for his powerful running from midfield, has also been linked with Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Wolves (opens in new tab).

Sporting do not want to sell the 23-year-old having recently parted with Palhinha, who has joined Fulham.

But Matheus Nunes' contract contains a £50.6m release clause, and Liverpool are said to be considering a move.