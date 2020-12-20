Liverpool transfer news: Reds retain Nuno Mendes interest after Sporting reject €22m bid

Sporting CP reportedly rejected a €22 million bid from Liverpool for teenage defender Nuno Mendes, but the Reds haven’t dropped their interest.

The highly-rated 18-year-old is considered a top prospect in Portugal and has featured regularly for the capital club this season.

Portuguese newspapers Record and O Jogo (via Sport Witness) have claimed that Liverpool are interested in signing the youngster, and the latter reports that a €22m bid for the left-back was turned down as Sporting were holding out for €45m.

The Premier League champions’ efforts to sign Mendes could now become even harder, as he is close to agreeing a new contract that will include a €70m release clause.

Sporting will then negotiate a sale next summer from a stronger position, and Liverpool’s interest is said to be serious.

The Anfied outfit aren’t alone, though, as Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also monitoring the teenager.

Mendes, a Portugal Under-21 international, has provided one goal and one assist in 13 games this season.

