Liverpool transfer news: Reds retain Nuno Mendes interest after Sporting reject €22m bid
The highly-rated 18-year-old is considered a top prospect in Portugal
Sporting CP reportedly rejected a €22 million bid from Liverpool for teenage defender Nuno Mendes, but the Reds haven’t dropped their interest.
The highly-rated 18-year-old is considered a top prospect in Portugal and has featured regularly for the capital club this season.
Portuguese newspapers Record and O Jogo (via Sport Witness) have claimed that Liverpool are interested in signing the youngster, and the latter reports that a €22m bid for the left-back was turned down as Sporting were holding out for €45m.
The Premier League champions’ efforts to sign Mendes could now become even harder, as he is close to agreeing a new contract that will include a €70m release clause.
Sporting will then negotiate a sale next summer from a stronger position, and Liverpool’s interest is said to be serious.
The Anfied outfit aren’t alone, though, as Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also monitoring the teenager.
Mendes, a Portugal Under-21 international, has provided one goal and one assist in 13 games this season.
While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!
NOW READ
FEATURE The five substitutions argument: why are clubs calling for more subs but using fewer?
RANKED! Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR Why is Dele Alli in Tottenham exile – and what is next for him?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.