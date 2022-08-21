Manchester City report: Midfielder to be offered huge new deal to fend off interest

Manchester City (opens in new tab) are reportedly preparing to offer a substantial new contract to Bernardo Silva, after a summer of speculation over the midfielder's future.

Silva has been linked with Barcelona (opens in new tab) and PSG (opens in new tab) but could soon put pen to paper on an improved deal to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

The 28-year-old isn't out of contract with the Premier League champions until 2025, but that doesn't appear to be long enough for Pep Guardiola.

According to the Daily Star (opens in new tab), the City boss has instructed the club to table an extension offer worth twice as much as Silva's current deal – which is said to be worth £150,000 per week.

(Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

The report adds that City looked to quash interest in Silva this summer by demanding £80m for the Portugal international – but getting him to agree fresh terms might just fend off any suitors for the foreseeable future.

Silva joined City from Monaco (opens in new tab) for £43m in July 2017 and has gone on to make over 250 appearances for the club, collecting a Premier League winners' medal in each of his five seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

He enjoyed the best scoring campaign of his career last term, netting 13 times in all competitions as Guardiola's side retained their league crown and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.