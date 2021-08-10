Manchester City transfer news: Premier League champions confident of Harry Kane deal

Manchester City remain confident in their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to reports.

The Premier League champions completed the signing of Jack Grealish for a British record transfer fee of £100m last week.

They have now turned their attention back to Kane, for whom they have already had a £100m bid turned down this summer.

Sergio Aguero was a bit-part player for City last term and departed the club when his contract expired on June 30.

Pep Guardiola has identified Kane as his principal target to replace Aguero, but Tottenham have so far resisted their attempts to sign him.

Kane is keen to move to to the Etihad Stadium having grown frustrated in north London.

Spurs only finished seventh in the Premier League last season, and Kane is yet to win a trophy at the age of 28.

With the England captain under contract until 2024, Tottenham look to be in a strong position to keep hold of him.

However, the Evening Standard reports that City still believe Kane will be their player before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

A deal might not be struck before the start of the season, with City set to begin their Premier League title defence against Tottenham on Sunday.

But the reigning champions are confident that a deal can be agreed, even though Spurs are rumoured to be holding out for around £150m.

The report states that the north London side are pursuing a deal for Lautaro Martinez, who could be set to follow Romelu Lukaku through the exit door at Inter.

Tottenham sources insist Martinez is seen as a partner for Kane, but he could in fact turn out to be a replacement.

Yet given Daniel Levy's reputation as a fierce negotiator, it is difficult to envisage Spurs suddenly lowering their asking price.

To sign Kane, it will probably take a bid of £150m. Now it is up to City to pay it.

