Manchester United report: Edinson Cavani to make Barcelona switch

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has reportedly agreed to join Barcelona next month.

The veteran Uruguayan - who has missed most of the current campaign through injury - was likely to leave United when his contract expires next summer anyway.

But, according to Marca, Cavani has chosen to accept an approach for Barcelona to move to Camp Nou for the rest of 2021/22.

It would be a permanent deal, which ought to suit United better than a loan as they would be able to shed the 34-year-old's not inconsiderable wage.

Cavani was said to be earning £200,000 a week before extending his stay at Old Trafford in May - when United reportedly offered to bump that figure up to £250,000.

Even if he had been fit, Cavani might have seen his playing time limited given the return of Cristiano Ronaldo - to whom he surrendered his number 7 shirt.

But even as he approaches his 35th birthday, the former PSG and Napoli man remains an elite option for top sides looking to bolster their attack.

His Premier League record of 11 goals at a rate of 0.63 per 90 attests to that - while he has found the net 18 times in 47 appearances for United in all competitions.

In light of Sergio Aguero's retirement due to a heart condition, Cavani could be an ideal fix for Barcelona - who are looking to turn their ailing season around under club legend Xavi.

Should he make the move to Catalonia, Cavani would link up with one of his international teammates, centre-half Ronald Araujo.