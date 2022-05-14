Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag wants players gone next month

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly demand that any players looking to leave the club do so by the end of next month.

The Dutchman - who has just led Ajax to another Eredivisie title - will take over at old Trafford following the conclusion of the current campaign.

And, based on a report in the Star, Ten Hag will not be happy if any wantaway players are still with the Red Devils come their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia in early July.

Who could be among the names on their way out of Old Trafford, then?

Well, for starters, Anthony Martial has been on loan at Sevilla since January (although it remains to be seen whether the Spanish side will sign the striker on a permanent basis).

Then there's Jesse Lingard, who - given how limited his opportunities have been once again this term - might wish he'd left last summer after his scintillating loan spell with West Ham. Might a return to the London Stadium be on the cards?

Meanwhile, defensive duo Eric Bailly and Phil Jones (who, hard though it may be to believe, still has a year to run on his contract) are said to have told their teammates they want to leave this summer.

And what about Cristiano Ronaldo? It remains to be seen whether he will play a part in Ten Hag's plans - although the United legend has spoken positively about the 52-year-old and the squad's excitement for next season...