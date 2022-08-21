Manchester United report: Red Devils hit snag ahead of proposed Casemiro unveiling
By Tom Hancock published
United had been hoping to introduce their new signing to fans before Monday night's game against Liverpool at Old Trafford
Manchester United (opens in new tab) will not be able to unveil Casemiro before Monday night's home clash with Liverpool (opens in new tab), according to reports.
On Friday, United reached an agreement with Real Madrid (opens in new tab) to sign the midfielder in a deal worth up to £70m.
And it had been expected that Casemiro would be paraded on the pitch prior to kick-off against the Reds.
However, The Athletic (opens in new tab) are reporting that the Brazil international has had issues getting a visa and, as a result, won't arrive in the UK in time.
United introduced Raphael Varane to supporters ahead of their 2021/22 Premier League opener against Leeds – and doing likewise with Casemiro might have served as something of a pick-me-up.
Goodness knows United could do with one at the moment, having lost their opening two games of the season; they've not lost their first three matches since 1986 under Ron Atkinson.
Monday's match is set to take place against the backdrop of the latest round of demonstrations against the club's owners, the Glazers.
Erik ten Hag has called for unity (opens in new tab) as he searches for his first point (or better) since taking over as Red Devils manager, while Jurgen Klopp has called for Liverpool to be awarded the points should protests force the game to be postponed as they did in May 2021.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and can also occasionally be found watching Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.