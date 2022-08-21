Manchester United report: Red Devils hit snag ahead of proposed Casemiro unveiling

Manchester United (opens in new tab) will not be able to unveil Casemiro before Monday night's home clash with Liverpool (opens in new tab), according to reports.

On Friday, United reached an agreement with Real Madrid (opens in new tab) to sign the midfielder in a deal worth up to £70m.

And it had been expected that Casemiro would be paraded on the pitch prior to kick-off against the Reds.

However, The Athletic (opens in new tab) are reporting that the Brazil international has had issues getting a visa and, as a result, won't arrive in the UK in time.

United introduced Raphael Varane to supporters ahead of their 2021/22 Premier League opener against Leeds – and doing likewise with Casemiro might have served as something of a pick-me-up.

(Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Goodness knows United could do with one at the moment, having lost their opening two games of the season; they've not lost their first three matches since 1986 under Ron Atkinson.

Monday's match is set to take place against the backdrop of the latest round of demonstrations against the club's owners, the Glazers.

Erik ten Hag has called for unity (opens in new tab) as he searches for his first point (or better) since taking over as Red Devils manager, while Jurgen Klopp has called for Liverpool to be awarded the points should protests force the game to be postponed as they did in May 2021.