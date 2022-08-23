Manchester United: Rio Ferdinand scoffs at fellow pundit's doubts over Casemiro

Rio Ferdinand has ridiculed Graeme Souness' suggestion that new Manchester United (opens in new tab) midfielder Casemiro is "not a great player".

The Brazil (opens in new tab) international completed his £70m move from Real Madrid (opens in new tab) on Friday and was unveiled to fans before United's 2-1 home win over fierce rivals Liverpool (opens in new tab) on Monday night.

But Souness isn't overly convinced by the signing. Appearing on talkSPORT, the Sky Sports pundit and Liverpool icon said (opens in new tab):

"He [Casemiro] was playing with great players; he's not a great player. He has never been a great player.

"I don't think he has got a great range of passing; I don't think he is going to help other people play.

"I think he was lucky to be in that Real Madrid team [Casemiro won five Champions Leagues in nine years with Los Blancos]. I never look forward to watching Casemiro. Benzema: definitely. The other midfield players: definitely.

"I never thought, 'I'm really excited to watch Casemiro play today."

(Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ferdinand was having none of it, though, and the legendary former United defender soon hit back at Souness.

Speaking on his YouTube show FIVE after Monday's game, Ferdinand – a regular on Champions League broadcaster BT Sport – joked that Souness won't have been watching Casemiro on the European stage. He said (opens in new tab):

"Do you know what it is? I think it's because Sky Sports don't do the Champions League [coverage].

"My man [Casemiro] has five Champions Leagues; you [Souness] don't even watch it! Imagine adding Casemiro to that team with the way [United] played today; I'm licking my lips, man."

Casemiro could make his United debut on Saturday when Erik ten Hag's kick off the weekend's Premier League action away to Southampton (opens in new tab).