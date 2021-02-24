Manchester United transfer news: Frankfurt striker Andre Silva offered as £30m Edinson Cavani replacement

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva could join Manchester United in a £30 million deal this summer if Edinson Cavani leaves Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Uruguay international’s one-year deal expires at the end of the season, but there is an option to extend it for a further season.

The Sun reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed by the 34-year-old, who has scored six goals in 17 Premier League appearances, but his advancing years and injury problems could mean he leaves.

Should that happen, agent Jorge Mendes is ready to offer the Red Devils a replacement in Frankfurt star Silva, who would cost around £30m.

The Portugal international has scored 18 goals in 20 Bundesliga games for Eintracht this season to help the club to fourth place, a tally only bettered by Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski.

Frankfurt want to secure a permanent deal for on-loan Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic at the end of the season, and selling Silva would help raise the necessary funds.

