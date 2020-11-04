Quiz! Can you name every Champions League and European Cup-winning manager?

Ten minutes on the clock, 64 managers to guess. You ready for it?

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every club in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

City vs UEFA. Messi vs United. Ronaldo vs the world. The battles that the Champions League can give us on the pitch are tantalising - but so are the ones in the dugout.

Tonight sees no exception. The Champions League is back and we've got some second legs to contest - could Real Madrid and Juventus really be leaving the tournament at this early - well, late - stage?

The history of the competition is littered with the greats of the game, the most insightful minds who mastered the tactics board and delivered European glory to the trophy cabinets of their clubs.

There are only a handful of managers left in the competition - but who are this year's coaches looking to etch their name next to in the history books?

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

CONOR POPE Is a European Super League really going to happen?

ED McCAMBRIDGE “Fans made this dream a reality”: AFC Wimbledon prepare for Plough Lane curtain-raiser

FIFA 21 17 essential tips from FIFA experts, pro players and YouTube stars