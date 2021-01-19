Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Jesse Lingard to stay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not want to grant Jesse Lingard’s wish for a loan move away from Manchester United, according to reports.

The attacking midfielder has hardly featured for the Red Devils this season, making just three appearances in all competitions.

He has not played for a single minute in the Premier League as Solskjaer’s side mount a title challenge.

Lingard is keen to secure a loan move this month in order to play more regularly in the second half of the season.

Tottenham, Marseille, West Ham and Sheffield United are among the clubs who have been linked with the 28-year-old.

United triggered an option to extend Lingard’s contract until 2022, but he is widely expected to be sold this summer.

The former England international wants to leave before then on a temporary basis, but ESPN report that Solskjaer would prefer to keep him around.

The United boss does not want to lose too many players this month as his team target success in the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has already joined Bayer Leverkusen, while Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero have been given permission to talk to other clubs.

Although Lingard has been used sparingly so far this season, Solskjaer recognises the importance of having multiple options in the squad.

United could play a maximum of 34 games between now and the end of the campaign, and Lingard’s versatility means he can play in a number of different attacking roles.

Solskjaer has been impressed with his attitude and professionalism in training and believes he is a good character to have in the dressing room.

However, Lingard would prefer to play first-team football on a regular basis, and another report states Sheffield United are confident of signing him on loan this month .

Solskjaer’s side return to Premier League action against Fulham on Wednesday.

