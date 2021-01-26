Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils handed boost in pursuit of Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund winger was United’s leading transfer target last summer, but the Red Devils failed to agree a deal for the England international before the window closed.

They have not returned for Sancho in the January market but remain interested in the former Manchester City man.

And while Dortmund dug in their heels ahead of the start of this season, their hand could be forced in future negotiations.

According to German outlet Sport1 , Dortmund’s financial difficulties could force them to cash in on Sancho this summer.

BVB have been hit harder than most clubs by the coronavirus pandemic and are expected to make losses of £88m.

Dortmund’s situation would be compounded if they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Edin Terzic’s side currently sit seventh in the standings after taking only one point from the last nine available.

Dortmund are only three points adrift of the top four but are also just two points ahead of ninth place in the 18-team Bundesliga.

BVB demanded £108m for Sancho last summer, a fee United were not prepared to agree to.

But the German giants could be forced to lower their demands as they attempt to plug a financial black hole.

United have experimented with numerous different options on the right wing this season, including Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Daniel James.

They may therefore return for Sancho ahead of next term, particularly if he is available for a knockdown fee.

However, United may face competition for the winger this time around, with Sancho having recaptured his best form in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old has scored three goals and provided four assists in his last six club appearances in all competitions.

