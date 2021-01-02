Jadon Sancho News and Features
Date of birth: March 25, 2000
Instagram: @sanchooo10
Club(s): Borussia Dortmund
Country: England
Signing fee: £7.05 million
Was making headlines before he had made a senior appearance after choosing to leave Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund aged just 17. The move paid instant dividends as he enjoyed a breakthrough 2018-19 campaign - scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists to make the Bundesliga team of the season. An England debut also came in October 2018 and he scored his first international goals with a brace against Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifying.
Latest about Jadon Sancho
Manchester United transfer news: Jadon Sancho value plummets as United prepare £50m bid for Dortmund star
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Red Devils' patience in their pursuit of the England winger looks set to pay off
Real Madrid, PSG, or Manchester United: Where will Jadon Sancho go this summer?
By Ed McCambridge
TRANSFERS Sancho’s evolution at Borussia Dortmund has placed him on the wanted lists of Europe’s top clubs
Manchester United transfer news: Club on red alert as Borussia Dortmund ready to sell Jadon Sancho
By FourFourTwo Staff
The England international was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer
Manchester United transfer news: Dortmund cut £20m off Jadon Sancho price tag
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Red Devils failed to find an agreement for the England winger last summer.
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils could end long-standing interest in Jadon Sancho
By FourFourTwo Staff
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side might no longer be pursuing the winger, reports say
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils eye Ousmane Dembele as Jadon Sancho alternative
By FourFourTwo Staff
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are said to be monitoring the Barcelona winger
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils handed boost in pursuit of Jadon Sancho
By FourFourTwo Staff
The England international could be on his way to Old Trafford this summer
Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils set to cool interest in Jadon Sancho - report
By FourFourTwo Staff
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side might not renew their attempts to sign the England international
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.