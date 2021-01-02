Jadon Sancho News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: March 25, 2000
Instagram: @sanchooo10
Club(s): Borussia Dortmund
Country: England
Signing fee: £7.05 million

Was making headlines before he had made a senior appearance after choosing to leave Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund aged just 17. The move paid instant dividends as he enjoyed a breakthrough 2018-19 campaign - scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists to make the Bundesliga team of the season. An England debut also came in October 2018 and he scored his first international goals with a brace against Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Manchester United transfer news: Jadon Sancho value plummets as United prepare £50m bid for Dortmund star

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Red Devils' patience in their pursuit of the England winger looks set to pay off

Real Madrid, PSG, or Manchester United: Where will Jadon Sancho go this summer?

By Ed McCambridge

TRANSFERS Sancho’s evolution at Borussia Dortmund has placed him on the wanted lists of Europe’s top clubs

Manchester United transfer news: Club on red alert as Borussia Dortmund ready to sell Jadon Sancho

By FourFourTwo Staff

The England international was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer

Manchester United transfer news: Dortmund cut £20m off Jadon Sancho price tag

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Red Devils failed to find an agreement for the England winger last summer.

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils could end long-standing interest in Jadon Sancho

By FourFourTwo Staff

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side might no longer be pursuing the winger, reports say

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils eye Ousmane Dembele as Jadon Sancho alternative

By FourFourTwo Staff

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are said to be monitoring the Barcelona winger

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils handed boost in pursuit of Jadon Sancho

By FourFourTwo Staff

The England international could be on his way to Old Trafford this summer

Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils set to cool interest in Jadon Sancho - report

By FourFourTwo Staff

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side might not renew their attempts to sign the England international

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

