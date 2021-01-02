Jadon Sancho News and Features

Date of birth: March 25, 2000

Instagram: @sanchooo10

Club(s): Borussia Dortmund

Country: England

Signing fee: £7.05 million

Was making headlines before he had made a senior appearance after choosing to leave Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund aged just 17. The move paid instant dividends as he enjoyed a breakthrough 2018-19 campaign - scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists to make the Bundesliga team of the season. An England debut also came in October 2018 and he scored his first international goals with a brace against Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifying.