You have 12 minutes to guess 60 players.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name Andrea Pirlo's most frequent teammates?

Signing a player in winter can be excellent business. There's one player over the weekend who proved just how good a January buy can be

Yet plenty of the below do have the enjoyable mark of panic signings – a massive splurge from a desperate club, paying over the odds for a player they look at it and the summer and go: "Er, what do we do with him now?" Superb.

Sometimes it doesn't even take that long.

So before this list gets completely obliterated by the final days of January 2021’s madness - perhaps - let’s quiz you on the biggest winter buys made by Premier League clubs ever.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

LIST 5 potential ways Liverpool could alter their attack to get scoring again

CRISTIANO RONALDO His whole record-breaking career year by year

FOOTBALL MANAGER 2021 20 teams you need to play as