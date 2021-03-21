Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils plan contract talks with Luke Shaw

Manchester United are readying a new contract offer for Luke Shaw, according to reports.

The England international has been one of the standout performers in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.

United signed Alex Telles from Porto last summer in a bid to provide Shaw with competition at left-back.

And the 25-year-old has responded in the best way possible, having now established himself as one of the first names on Solskjaer’s team sheet.

Shaw has been at Old Trafford since 2014, making him one of the club’s longest-serving players despite only being in his mid-20s.

His current deal, which was signed three years ago, runs until 2023, although United have the option to extend that by a year.

However, the Red Devils are not prepared to leave anything to chance and could be set to offer Shaw a bumper new contract instead.

That is according to a report in the Daily Mirror , which suggests United will sit down with Shaw’s representatives in the coming months.

The former Southampton defender is a big part of Solskjaer’s plans going forward, and the club believe he deserves a pay rise.

Shaw’s excellent form was rewarded with a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Before that he will be in action in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday, as United face Leicester.

“Ole’s style is benefiting me the most and that I have had for a while. His man-management is second to none, he is really good,” Shaw said of Solskjaer last month.

"I feel he knows exactly what he needs to do to get the best out of the players.

"It is always nice to have an arm around the shoulder, I would be lying if I said it doesn’t make you feel better, but it is just the confidence and belief that the manager has shown in me has pushed me on to another level.

"There is still much more to come I think and I am still quite young so I still have time to improve.”

