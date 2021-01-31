Thomas Tuchel admits to concerns over length of Chelsea contract

Thomas Tuchel admits he was initially concerned at the length of his contract as Chelsea manager.

The German replaced Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout on Tuesday, putting pen to paper on an 18-month deal.

Many were surprised that the former PSG head coach accepted such a short-term contract, and Tuchel concedes he was taken aback by the offer at first.

However, the 47-year-old says he concluded that the length of the deal does not matter much.

“I want to be very honest with you, at first it was a concern, I was a little like 'oh, why 18 months?'” Tuchel said.

“And after one minute I thought 'what does it change?' What does it change? If they give me four-and-a-half years, they [could] sack me anyway. If they are not happy with me, they will sack me anyway. And if they gave me four-and-a-half years they would put in a clause that when they sack me, they'll pay me.

“So where can I be sure that I'll be there for four-and-a-half years? You cannot. That is the truth at this level. What is the role right now of the coaches? Are we in charge of the whole team and the transfers as well, or not, are we totally free in everything we do or not?

“Are we only responsible for bad results or also good results? What is this role and where do we find ourselves in that? So I decided not to worry too much, be brave enough to take on this adventure, because it was absolutely clear that I want to do it and I don't want to miss the chance.

“It's also my character to believe more in the chances than the risks. There is absolutely, for me personally, nothing to be afraid of. I'm very grateful to do this job at this level and I don't want to waste my time thinking about risks.”

Tuchel also opened up on his negotiations with Marina Granovskaia, the Chelsea director who oversees the day-to-day running of the club.

And according to the German, Granovskaia made it clear that she and Roman Abramovich expect silverware.

“She told me very clearly that when you sign for Chelsea you have to win trophies. Well, not that you have to win, but you have to compete for them,” he added.

“This club is about competing to win the most difficult competitions: the Premier League and Champions League. That's absolutely no secret.

“There are even managers who won titles and have been sacked. You have one sat in front of you - it happened to me around Christmas, winning some titles and being sacked.

“In the end, I think what everyone is looking for is a nice guy, a hard guy, a trophy-winning guy who is funny and good looking, but that does not exist. So, I hope I am that guy who can [bring the right] characteristics for an era and a certain period at this club.

“It already means a lot to me because I have had three of my best days ever as a manager coming here. I hope this continues for longer but the demands are high. I hope we can fulfil everyone's wishes because that means my wishes also come true.”

Tuchel will be looking for his first win as Chelsea boss when Burnley visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53% . All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

RANKED FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

FANS' VIEW What do you miss most about going to the football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

QUIZ! Can you name the 60 highest winter transfers by Premier League clubs?