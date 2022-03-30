Tottenham Hotspur report: 'The new De Bruyne' set for Premier League move

Tottenham Hotspur are set to battle a host of top clubs for a starlet dubbed "the next De Bruyne".

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Charles De Ketelaere is ready to leave Belgian side Club Brugge, with a number of European sides vying for his signature, including Tottenham, Newcastle United and Leicester City – and Spurs may have an edge over Newcastle, at least.

“The Premier League is the highest you can go. That intensity too. In England, you become a better player. But I want to leave everything open,” De Ketelaere recently said in an interview, adding, “My girlfriend, Jozefien, must be able to continue her studies in dentistry in a good way. [Simon] Mignolet once told me that there’s not much to do in Newcastle. And that in winter, it’s dark as early as four o’clock.”

(Image credit: Getty)

The starlet has been a fixture in Champions League football for Club Brugge but has got attention for his versatility and wand of a left foot. With Tottenham looking to build a younger side this summer, however, De Ketelaere could become a fulcrum in a fresher side.

The north Londoners brought 21-year-old Dejan Kulusevski to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the January transfer window with "the Ginger from Sweden" hitting the ground running. Spurs are also reportedly interested in Championship youngsters, Alex Scott of Bristol City and Keane Lewis-Potter of Hull City.

(Image credit: Getty)

De Ketelaere is able to play in a variety of positions, including as a no.10 or a false nine. The Belgian international has also operated deeper in midfield and could be converted into a left wing-back by Antonio Conte.

The 21-year-old is valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt.

