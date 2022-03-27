Tottenham report: Spurs among Premier League clubs chasing Barcelona’s Memphis Depay

Tottenham are one of several Premier League clubs showing interest in signing Barcelona’s Memphis Depay this summer, according to reports.

The Netherlands international only joined the Catalan club at the start of the season, but Mundo Deportivo reports that he could already be off after falling out of favour under boss Xavi.

Depay signed a two-year deal at Camp Nou and will therefore enter the final year of his deal this summer, so Barca are considering cashing in while they can.

Spurs have been name-checked as the primary suitor, but they aren’t the only English club to have made enquiries about the Dutchman.

Beyond the Premier League, Lyon have shown interest in bringing Depay back and AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli could also provide competition.

Depay is Barcelona’s top scorer this season with 10 goals in all competitions, but he has struggled for game time recently.

The 28-year-old hasn’t started a La Liga match since 4 December due to two injury lay-offs and being given a bench role on his return.

Barca have been in flying form lately, winning five league games on the spin, including a 4-0 thumping of Real Madrid in El Clasico last time out.

Depay has managed to score two goals in his last four league outings from the bench, but he has slid down the pecking order since January.

Mid-season signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres are now automatic picks for Xavi, while Ousmane Dembele and Adama Traore have both been preferred to Depay of late.

