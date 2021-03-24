Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Three England goalkeepers on Spurs’ shortlist to replace Hugo Lloris

The three goalkeepers in Gareth Southgate’s England squad are on Tottenham Hotspur’s shortlist to replace Hugo Lloris.

According to The Mirror, Spurs are planning for life after Lloris and Nick Pope, Dean Henderson and Sam Johnstone are all under consideration.

The French international, who captained his country to World Cup success in 2018, has struggled for form recently, prompting Tottenham to assess their options.

At 34, and with more than 700 professional appearances to his name, Lloris’ career seems to be on a downward slope.

Once one of the best goalkeepers in world football, errors have crept into his game and he no longer inspires the same confidence in an increasingly shaky Spurs defence.

Lloris remains a respected figure in the dressing room and on the pitch, with his criticism of the squad’s attitude in defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last week taken seriously.

Of the three goalkeepers selected for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland, Nick Pope has the most top-level experience.

The Burnley goalkeeper has played in more than 100 Premier League matches and won four caps for England.

He was ever present last season, keeping 15 clean sheets as the Clarets finished 10th following an impressive run of form after the restart.

Dean Henderson has had to bide his time behind David de Gea after two successful loan spells at Sheffield United, but has started the last three league games.

He made his England debut against the Republic of Ireland in November, replacing Pope at half time as Southgate’s side secured a 3-0 win.

Sam Johnstone was rewarded for his commanding performances in a struggling West Bromwich Albion team with a first international call-up last week.

Prior to the start of the current season, the 27-year-old hadn’t played in the Premier League as he gained experience through multiple loan spells in the lower divisions.