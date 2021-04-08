Tottenham transfer news: Harry Kane’s future depends on Champions League qualification

Harry Kane will push to leave Tottenham if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League this season, according to reports.

The England international is enjoying another fantastic season in north London, but he has supposedly grown frustrated with the club’s lack of progress.

Kane has scored 19 goals in the Premier League this term, a tally bettered by no other player.

He also leads the way when it comes to assists, having directly set up 13 goals in the top flight.

Despite Kane’s contributions, Tottenham are seventh in the table ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Manchester United.

Defeat would leave Jose Mourinho’s side five points adrift of the top four with seven matches left to play.

And that could prove costly for Tottenham, as The Athletic reports that Kane will try to seek pastures new if his current employers missed out on Champions League football for a second season running.

Spurs have been absent from Europe’s foremost club competition this campaign, and were knocked out of the Europa League in the last 16.

Kane is becoming increasingly concerned by Tottenham’s failure to compete for the game’s major prizes.

The striker has yet to lift a trophy in his career, although Mourinho’s men will contest the League Cup final later this month.

Even victory in that game might not be enough to convince Kane to stay put, though, with a top-four finish thought to be pivotal to Spurs’ chances of keeping hold of their prized asset.

Kane is under contract in north London until 2024 and chairman Daniel Levy is known to be a tough negotiator.

Neither Manchester United nor Manchester City, who have both been linked with the 27-year-old, would find it easy to prise Kane away from Tottenham.

But the striker is now seriously considering his future for the first time since he broke into the Spurs first team.

