Quiz! Can you name the 55 Europa League semi-finalists since 2000?

Ah, the Europa League. Even saying the words brings a little more magic to your day, doesn’t it? Europa – a word that doesn’t exist in English. League – one that does. Beautiful.

Every fan dreams of watching their side lift the UEFA Cup (the trophy is still called that, we checked) and basking in its vase-like glory, unless they belong to Real Madrid. Or Barcelona. Or Manchester City. Or Juventus. Hmm.

But, unlike the Champions League, the competition is an open one. Even by the latter stages, it's unusual to see the same teams cropping up again and again. Which is what makes today’s quiz so hard. We've set you the task of naming every semi-finalist in the Europa League since the turn of the millennium.

It’s so much more than just the usual suspects: there are nine teams from Spain, eight from England, six from Germany… hell, there’s even three from Ukraine.

