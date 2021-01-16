Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho gives Dele Alli update amid strong PSG links

Jose Mourinho has hinted that Dele Alli is unhappy at Tottenham amid rumours linking him with a move to PSG.

Alli has endured a frustrating campaign to date, having failed to start a Premier League game since the opening weekend of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as PSG boss earlier this month, replacing Thomas Tuchel in the Parc des Princes dugout.

Alli played the best football of his career under Pochettino at Spurs, and the Argentine is reportedly keen on a reunion in the French capital.

According to reports , Pochettino has told the PSG board to pursue a loan move for the attacking midfielder in this month’s transfer window.

And while Mourinho suggested Alli was not content with life in north London right now, he refused to be drawn on those rumours.

"In every dressing room are unhappy players,” Mourinho said. “For sure. If any one of us, of my tribe, tells you that in his dressing room are only happy players, I don’t think it’s true. Or somebody is so so lucky to have a miracle in his hands.

“Then you can have [an] unhappy professional and the unhappy professional is the one that is unhappy but feels that his duty is to work, work, work and work. And there is the unhappy that believes that it’s not his job to fight and to work every minute for the squad and for the club.

“The question is if I let Dele go without getting a player in exchange and I’m not going to answer that.

“It’s not a question that I am comfortable to answer. Of course, I would know how to answer. But I am not ready to answer. I am not ready to make public my vision of the situation.”

Tottenham face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.

