Tottenham want Julian Nagelsmann to replace Jose Mourinho as manager - report

Tottenham have identified Julian Nagelsmann as their leading contender to replace Jose Mourinho as manager, according to reports.

Spurs relieved Mourinho and his coaching staff of their duties in north London on Monday.

Tottenham topped the Premier League earlier this season but they are currently five points adrift of the Champions League qualification places.

Mourinho had been due to lead the team in Sunday’s League Cup final against Manchester City, but now he will not get the chance to win Tottenham’s first trophy since 2008.

Ryan Mason and Chris Powell have been appointed in a caretaker capacity, with Tottenham keen to bring in a permanent successor to Mourinho before the end of the season.

And according to the Daily Mail , RB Leipzig boss Nagelsmann is at the top of Daniel Levy’s wish list.

The Tottenham chairman is said to be an admirer of the 33-year-old, who looks set to guide Leipzig to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga this term.

Nagelsmann’s side reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, with Tottenham among the teams they beat.

The Leipzig head coach has also been linked with the soon-to-be vacant managerial position at Bayern Munich.

Hansi Flick has already announced he will bid farewell to the Allianz Arena in the summer after just one full season in charge of the German giants.

Tottenham could therefore face stiff competition for Nagelsmann’s signature, although the Leipzig chief insists he has not held any discussions with Bayern.

"There are and were no discussions and no offer,” he said. “That's why I don't know what Bayern's wish is. I have said I don’t want to start a war with my employers - that's still the case."

If Spurs are unable to land Nagelsmann, they will reportedly consider Brendan Rodgers, Scott Parker, Nuno Espirito Santo and Graham Potter.

