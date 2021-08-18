Transfer news: Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo rule out Portuguese's return to club

Real Madrid have dismissed rumours suggesting they are attempting to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

And the Juventus forward has also moved to distance himself from those stories.

On Monday El Chiringuito claimed that Carlo Ancelotti had told the Madrid hierarchy that he wanted to bring Ronaldo back to the club.

The Portugal international spent nine hugely successful years at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Two of those came during Ancelotti's first spell in charge of the Spanish giants between 2013 and 2014.

During that time Real Madrid won their 10th Champions League, beginning a magnificent run which would see them lift the trophy four times in five seasons.

Madrid have had a quiet summer up to now, with David Alaba - who arrived on a free transfer from Bayern Munich - their only addition to date.

And with Juventus supposedly willing to listen to offers for Ronaldo, whose huge wages are limiting them in the transfer market, it was claimed that Madrid were pursuing their former star.

However, Marca reports that los Blancos are not in fact working on a deal to re-sign Ronaldo.

The Spanish outlet states that the only player Madrid are currently targeting is Kylian Mbappe.

Ronaldo also criticised recent coverage of him in relation to a potential return to the Bernabeu.

"More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff," he wrote on Instagram.

"My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines.

"It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club. And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for 'merengue afición', an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish.

"I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine."

