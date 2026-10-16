He may have ruffled feathers along the way, not least at Old Trafford, but Ralf Rangnick has also helped countless players spread their wings throughout his forty-plus years in management.

After winning the 2. Bundesliga with Hannover 96, Rangnick masterminded back-to-back promotions with Hoffenheim before leading Schalke 04 to the DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Rangnick's magnum opus came as Director of Football for RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg, where he was tasked with constructing the modern Red Bull football architecture, designing scouting networks, and overseeing global club strategy. He then became Leipzig's manager in 2015.

Rangnick during his spell as Manchester United interim manager (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

Widely known as the 'Godfather of Gegenpressing', Rangnick helped influence a wide range of German coaches like Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralph Hasenhuttl, Marco Rose, and Roger Schmidt. He hasn't just been a role model for coaches, but also for footballers like Demme.

"I think the most I learned is from Rangnick in terms of how to be professional. It was 10 years ago, but he was professional with everything; he gave us the best treatment, the best food, the best massages," stated Demme in an exclusive FourFourTwo interview.

Diego Demme has announced his retirement from professional football 💐 Thank you for everything, Diego! Wishing you all the best for the future ❤️ https://t.co/SspHcpi6oISeptember 24, 2026

Across a 16-year career that saw him represent the German national team and spearhead Leipzig from the 3. Liga to the Champions League, Demme worked with a range of elite coaches like Nagelsmann, Schmidt, Joachim Low, and Luciano Spalletti. However, nobody taught him more than Rangnick.

"He always wanted the best, and I liked the meals that he gave us to eat after the games so much that sometimes, I'd end up cooking those same meals after my gym sessions. Nagelsmann was very tactical, but I think I learned the most from Rangnick because we worked for many years together."

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It was Rangnick who convinced Demme to join Leipzig in January 2014 after a 30-minute conversation at the airport, just as Paderborn were closing in on their first-ever promotion to the Bundesliga. In Demme's case, it ended up being one step backwards and two steps forward, as he helped the Red Bulls to two promotions in three years.

With Demme running the show in midfield, Leipzig consolidated themselves as one of the best teams in the Bundesliga, eventually reaching the 2018/19 DFB-Pokal Final in Rangnick's final match in charge before becoming Red Bull's Head of Sport and Development.

Demme lasted just a few months under Rangnick's replacement, Nagelsmann, before leaving for Napoli in 2020. His leap of faith paid off as he won the 2019/20 Coppa Italia (Napoli's first trophy in six years) as well as the 2022/23 Scudetto (Napoli's first league title in 33 years).

Let's get to know our new midfielder, Diego Demme! 🇩🇪 💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre https://t.co/X1YsCdiIkRJanuary 16, 2020

Whilst Demme has since hung up his boots after a swansong at Hertha Berlin, Rangnick is still going strong in the coaching game at 68 years-old. After an unconvincing spell at Manchester United, he's building a new legacy with Austria, leading them to a Round of 16 finish in Euro 2024 as well as their first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

Rangnick has rubbed quite a few players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jesse Lingard, and Anthony Martial the wrong way with his uncompromising approach to discipline and willingness to confront established stars. Perhaps it's why Rangnick has never quite succeeded at a major club.

His methods may have left a bitter taste in some players' mouths, but for others, they were food for thought and fuel for success. For Demme, Rangnick concocted the perfect recipe for maximising his footballing potential, and the lessons he served up proved to be every bit as valuable as the meals.