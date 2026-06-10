Where is ITV World Cup studio? Outrageous first look leaves BBC blushing

The Manhattan skyline - ITV viewers will be getting familiar with this

As the biggest tournament in football history gets underway, an outrageous first look at ITV’s breathtaking new studio might have left BBC bosses blushing.

For the duration of the tournament, ITV Sport will be broadcasting live from a spectacular, custom-built studio located in Brooklyn, New York.

Offering stunning, panoramic views across the iconic Manhattan skyline, the state-of-the-art base will serve as the home for presenters Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods, and Semra Hunter.

Where is the ITV World Cup studio?

Fair play ITV, that studio is nuts 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ptJOqjN9SGJune 10, 2026

The broadcaster has leaned heavily on the transatlantic theme of this World Cup, even drafting in Man v. Food star Adam Richman to co-host a culturally focused 'third eye' social segment of the studio.

Backed by a top punditry lineup featuring Roy Keane, Ian Wright, and Gary Neville, ITV has spared no expense to give the tournament the presentation it deserves.

BBC's Salford 'own goal'

The opulence of ITV’s Brooklyn loft stands in contrast to the BBC's approach.

In what is assumed to have been belt-tightening move, the Beeb decided to base its entire presentation team in Salford for the group stages, only flying out to North America once the knockout rounds begin.

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While ITV talent enjoys real-time views of New York City, BBC presenters Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman, and Kelly Cates will look out over virtual backdrops.

The BBC do boast an 'immersive studio' at their Greater Manchester location, that utilises massive LED screens to digitally recreate the 16 host cities.

That should do it...

BBC World Cup 2026 presenters, pundits, commentators and reporters (Image credit: BBC)

To make matters worse, the BBC is still feeling the sting of losing Gary Lineker, who departed his flagship Match of the Day role last year.

Adding salt to the wound, Lineker hasn't stayed behind in the UK this summer, either.

Alongside his popular podcast co-hosts Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, Lineker is physically in New York City. The trio are filming daily 'The Rest is Football' World Cup specials on the ground for Netflix, bypassing traditional UK television networks.