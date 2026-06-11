Where is the BBC World Cup studio? The corporation unveils its World Cup setting as ITV broadcast from USA

The BBC has unveiled its new Salford-based studio for World Cup 2026, as the broadcaster prepares to work from home this summer.

UK TV rivals ITV have flown their presenters out to New York, where they have a custom-built studio in Brooklyn.

However, the BBC has defended the decision to stick to the UK, where they're expected to remain through the group stages at least, claiming that the new facility will allow them to present almost as if they were at the tournament.

BBC studio is 'not a green box in Salford'

Mark Chapman will feature among the BBC presenting team (Image credit: Getty Images)

The BBC has faced some criticism for its decision to stay at home, which the broadcaster states is for environmental reasons.

Included in those dissenting voices is former Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, who described his ex-employer's set up as "a green box in Salford".

Gary Lineker has criticised the BBC studio, labeling it a 'green box in Salford' (Image credit: Nick Eagle)

Speaking to the media ahead of the tournament, Director of BBC Sport Alex Kay-Jelski, said that wasn't the case, adding: "It's not a green box in Salford. It's a beautiful state-of-the-art studio. No one's seen it until now. I'm really proud of this.

"The actual end product people are getting at home, I don't really think it's that different. If the presenters were sitting somewhere else, would your viewing be massively changed?