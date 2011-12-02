Bassong bemoans Spurs chances

Spurs crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat on Wednesday to Group A league leaders PAOK and are almost set to exit the competition.

Bassong made an immediate impact following his arrival from Newcastle United in 2009, but has since fallen down the pecking order and has started just one Premier League game this season.

“We have got a big squad so everyone has to get his chance or his time on the pitch so this competition is made for that,” said Bassong.

“It is really important to still being involved in all the competitions. Only 11 players can start a game in the league. So we have to try to find a balance to make everyone happy.

“I would love to have a long-term future at Spurs but if I'm not playing enough, I don't think I'll be able to stay at the club."

ByBen McAleer