Song planning to stay in Premier League

Sam Allardyce brought the Cameroon international to Upton Park on a season-long loan after the midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona.

The former Arsenal midfielder has looked assured in a West Ham side that climbed to fourth in the Premier League table after a superb victory over champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Song was awarded man of the match for his display against City, and the 27-year-old is reportedly attracting interest from several suitors over a permanent move.

And whatever he decides to do next, Song has stated his desire to remain in England.

"I think my future will be here [in England]," he told Sky Sports.

"My family, everyone is happy here. I'm very happy to come back to England.

"I've always said if I move from Barcelona, I'll come to England and my future is here anyway.

"I just want to enjoy playing at the moment and we'll see what is happening at the end of the season."