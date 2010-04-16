Boca's Bonilla accuses opponent of racism

Bonilla was surrounded by veteran striker Esteban Fuertes and other Colon players during Boca's 3-0 defeat last week after the Colombian brought down midfielder Facundo Bertoglio with a studs-up tackle that earned him a red card.

Bonilla told television broadcaster TyC Sports that Fuertes had threatened him, saying 'I'm going to break your bones you black shit, go back to Africa'.

"One feels impotence when people say you want to hurt an adversary. We're all South Americans and I came here to work, not to rob someone," added the 23-year-old as he wept.

Fuertes denied he had made a racist remark to Bonilla.

"I'm surprised by all this," he told TyC. "With Bonilla we clashed and exchanged words during the match but at no time did I call him 'a black'. (Boca's Paraguayan defender Claudio) Morel is a witness because he was right beside me," the 37-year-old said.

The Argentine Football Association was unable to provide immediate comment.

