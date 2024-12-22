Players who scored directly from corners

Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring directly from a corner for Tottenham against Manchester United in December 2024.

The first goal scored directly from a corner was netted by Argentina's Cesáreo Onzari on October 2, 1924.

Onzari netted the goal in a friendly against Uruguay in Buenos Aires, which Argentina won 2-1.

Uruguay were Olympic champions in football at the time, so the play became known as a gol olímpico and is sometimes referred to in English as an "Olympic goal".

A century later, these goals remain somewhat rare. Here, a look at some of the men's players who have scored directly from corners...

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Son Heung-min celebrates with Tottenham team-mates Radu Dragusin and Yves Bissouma after scoring directly from a corner against Manchester United in the League Cup in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Son Heung-min was hurried on his way to take a corner for Tottenham by Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez late in the teams' League Cup clash in north London.

But instead of wasting time, the South Korean produced something extraordinary, curling a corner kick over Altay Bayındır and into the net to put Spurs 4-2 ahead. The Turkish goalkeeper complained he had been obstructed by Tottenham's Lucas Bergvall, but he had not been strong enough and Son's moment of brilliance helped Ange Postecoglou's side cling on for a 4-3 win in a crazy game in N17.

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring for AC Milan against Club Brugge in the Champions League in October 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for AC Milan against Club Brugge in a 3-1 win for the Rossoneri in the Champions League in October 2024.

Pulisic's corner kick from the right evaded everyone and flew into the net at the back post at the San Siro. Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will not have been keen to watch it back.

Diego Forlán (Internacional)

Diego Forlan celebrates a goal for Internacional against Fluminense in July 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Forlán was nearing the end of his career when he scored from a corner in a 3-2 win for Internacional against Fluminense in Brazil's top flight in July 2013.

The former Uruguay forward curled in a right-footed shot which the goalkeeper should probably have saved, but it was a special moment which turned out to be the winner in a 3-2 victory for the Porto Alegre side.

Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth)

Junior Stanislas celebrates with his Bournemouth team-mates after scoring directly from a corner against Manchester United in December 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Junior Stanislas took advantage of swirling winds on the south coast to curl a wicked shot into the net straight from a corner in a game against Manchester United in December 2015.

The Bournemouth winger's effort left David De Gea flapping on the line and the Spaniard collided with team-mate Anthony Martial in an ultimately futile attempt at saving Stanislas' effort in a 2-1 win for the Cherries.

Angel Di María (PSG & Benfica)

Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring for Paris Saint-Germain against Nimes in September 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ángel Di María scored a stunning goal from a corner for Paris Saint-Germain against Nîmes in September, curling a left-footed shot inside the near post in the Ligue 1 clash.

And the Argentine attacker added another in a 3-1 win for Benfica against Red Bull Salzburg as his kick flew through a crowd of bodies and fooled the goalkeeper in a Champions League clash in December 2023.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Mohamed Salah is congratulated by his Egypt team-mates after scoring against Eswatini in October 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has scored over 50 international goals for Egypt and one of those came directly from a corner kick.

In an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) in October 2018, Salah took advantage of poor positioning from the goalkeeper to curl home a superb shot in a 4-1 win for the Pharaohs.

Steve Staunton (Republic of Ireland)

Steve Staunton in action for the Republic of Ireland against Northern Ireland in March 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steve Staunton scored two goals directly from corners in his career and both of those came in international fixtures.

Staunton scored one in a 2-0 win for the Republic of Ireland against Portugal in 1992 and another with a low effort which evaded everyone in a 3-0 victory over Northern Ireland in March 1993.

Ronaldinho (Flamengo)

Ronaldinho during a match for Flamengo against Botafogo in May 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldinho scored some outrageous goals during his impressive career and among those was one netted directly from a corner.

It came during his spell at Flamengo in a game against Avaí in August 2011. The former Barcelona forward curled a right-footed shot into the net at the near post, over the head of a defender who had been positioned right there.

James Ward-Prowse (West Ham)

James Ward-Prowse celebrates with West Ham team-mates after scoring a goal directly from a corner against Wolves in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A set-piece specialist who spent over a decade at Southampton before joining West Ham in 2023, James Ward-Prowse scored directly from a corner to seal a 2-1 win over Wolves in April 2024.

WIth the scores at 1-1 in a Premier League clash at Molineux and only six minutes remaining, Ward-Prowse hit an inch-perfect corner which flew in at the back post to clinch victory for the Hammers.

Roberto Carlos (Corinthians)

Roberto Carlos celebrates with Corithinians team-mates after scoring directly from a corner against Portuguesa in January 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Carlos scored some stunning goals with his left foot and one of those came towards the end of his playing days in a spell at São Paulo side Corinthians.

In a São Paulo State Championship game against Portuguesa in January 2011, the former Real Madrid and Brazil left-back won a corner on the left. Spotting that the goalkeeper was distracted and off his line, he curled a fierce low shot into the net with the inside of his left foot. One more for the collection.

David Beckham (LA Galaxy & Preston North End)

David Beckham gestures during a match between LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire in July 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Beckham was a master from set pieces, scoring and assisting multiple goals from dead balls in his career courtesy of his pinpoint right-footed deliveries.

Beckham scored twice directly from a corner during his time at LA Galaxy, netting with a low, curling effort against Chicago Fire which bounced before finding its way past the goalkeeper and the defence and another inside the near post in a game against El Salvador side Isidro Metapán. Many years earlier, the former England midfielder also scored from a corner during a spell on loan at Preston North End in a game against Doncaster Rovers in March 1995.

Charlie Tully (Celtic & Northern Ireland)

Charlie Tully with Celtic in 1950. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlie Tully scored directly from a corner for Celtic in a Scottish Cup clash against Falkirk in February 1953. Asked by the referee to retake the kick, with the official stating that the ball had been outside the arc, the midfielder carefully placed it the second time and proceeded to net again with his second attempt.

Belfast-born Tully also scored directly from a corner in a game between Northern Ireland and England at Windsor Park in October 1952.

Álvaro Recoba (Inter & Nacional)

Alvaro Recoba celebrates a goal for Nacional against Liverpool with team-mates Maximiliano Calzada in December 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Álvaro Recoba scored six goals directly from corners during his career in Italy and Uruguay.

Recoba netted an Olympic goal for Inter against Empoli and five more in his time with Montevideo side Nacional – versus Fénix, Liverpool, Argentinos Juniors, Wanderers and Sportivo Luqueño. The one against Wanderers is perhaps the pick of a special set of strikes.

Michael Bradley (United States)

Michael Bradley takes a corner for the United States against Panama in the 2015 Gold Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The United States beat Panama 2-0 in the Gold Cup in February 2015 and Michael Bradley opened the scoring with a goal directly from a corner kick.

Bradley bent a spectacular shot up and over the goalkeeper and into the net with an inch-perfect effort to set the USMNT on their way to victory. Clint Dempsey scored the USA's second 10 minutes later.

Thierry Henry (New York Red Bulls)

Thierry Henry celebrates with team-mate Tim Cahill after scoring for New York Red Bulls against Columbus Crew in September 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winding down his career with MLS side New York Red Bulls in 2012, Thierry Henry was still producing moments of genius on the football field.

In a game against Columbus Crew in September 2012, Henry curled a corner kick up, over and around the goalkeeper Matt Lampson and in off the post. "I’ve scored some OK goals in my career. But I have to say, this one is not a bad one," the Frenchman said afterwards with typical understatement.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

Juan Cuadrado scores directly from a corner for Juventus against Genoa in December 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Cuadrado opened the scoring for Juventus against Genoa in December 2021 with an unbelievable goal directly from a corner.

The Colombian bent a superb shot up and over the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu and in off the post. The match was played with a reduced capacity due to Covid-19, but those present got to witness a truly special strike. Juve went on to win 2-0, with Paulo Dybala adding a late second.

Juan Román Riquelme (Villarreal & Boca Juniors)

Juan Roman Riquelme celebrates with his Villarreal team-mates after scoring against Mallorca in October 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Román Riquelme netted several times directly from corner kicks in an impressive career in Argentina and Spain.

During his time at Villarreal, Riquelme scored Olympic goals against Mallorca and Deportivo Alavés. On his return to Boca Juniors, he netted another versus Vélez Sarsfield in the Copa Libertadores in 2007.

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

Douglas Luiz celebrates with Aston Villa team-mates after scoring directly from a corner against Arsenal in August 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Douglas Luiz is another player who has scored more than once with efforts directly from corner kicks.

The Brazilian midfielder netted directly from a corner for Aston Villa in a 2-1 loss at Arsenal in August 2022. It was his second in just over a week, having also scored a similar effort in a 4-1 against Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup eight days earlier.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos prepares to take a corner for Real Madrid against Valencia in the Spanish Supercopa in January 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Toni Kroos loved a curler and the German midfielder could deliver set pieces with pinpoint accuracy during his impressive career.

Playing for Real Madrid against Valencia in the Supercopa de España in January 2020, Kroos spotted goalkeeper Jaume Domenech off his line and arguing with the referee ahead of a corner. So the German decided to go straight for goal and curled in a beauty which Domenech could only help into the net. Real Madrid won 3-1.