England captain Harry Kane in action during Bayern Munich's 10-0 win over Auckland City at the FIFA World Cup

Watch German giants Bayern Munich take on Boca Juniors at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Superstars such as Harry Kane, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich will take centre stage against Argentinian outfit Boca.

This guide explains how to watch Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors: Key information

• Date: Friday 20 June 2025

• Kick-off time: 9:00pm ET / 2:00am BST (Saturday)

• Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

• TV & Streaming: Channel 5 (UK and Ireland) & DAZN (Global)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors for free?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game between Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors will be screened live and for free around the globe by sports streaming service DAZN.

If you are already a DAZN subscriber or Freemium member, then the match is part of your current membership.

If not a member, you just need an email address to register for a DAZN Freemium account to watch this match and all Club World Cup games for free via the DAZN App.

Watch FIFA Club World Cup free on DAZN

You can watch action from the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 – including Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors – exclusively on DAZN.com and the DAZN app. Sign up for free now and get your stream sorted.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors in the UK?

Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors will be shown live in the UK and Ireland on Channel 5, or as more commonly now known '5'.

Channel 5 struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and Bayern-Boca is one of them, so it is available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors: Match Preview

Bayern Munich began their Club World Cup campaign in dramatic fashion, beating Auckland City 10-0 thanks to goals from Jamal Musiala (3), Kingsley Coman (2), Michael Olise (2), Thomas Muller (2) and Sacha Boey.

Some have labelled the game a mismatch, given Auckland's side boasts part-time players such as warehouse workers and sales executives within their ranks.

Vincent Kompany's side showed professionalism to get the job done, strutting their stuff as they dismantled their opponents, but will likely face a tougher test against Boca Juniors on Saturday morning (UK time).

“When the opponent sits deep, it’s not a matter of course to score 10 goals. The highlight for me was the way Jamal Musiala made his comeback. It’s a good basis for the rest of the tournament,” Kompany said after his team's huge victory in Ohio.

As for Boca, they began their Club World Cup with a spirited 2-2 draw against Benfica, with Miguel Merentiel and Rodrigo Battaglia scoring their goals.

Managed by 69-year-old boss Miguel Ángel Russo, the Argentine giants most recently won the 'Primera Division', the top flight, in 2022, but are still considered one of the country's most successful sides.

Former Manchester United quartet Sergio Romero, Edinson Cavani, Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera all play for Boca at present, with all four boasting plenty of Premier League and European experience between them.