FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and everything you need to know

By
published

A new, expanded Club World Cup is set to debut in the summer of 2025

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino raises the FIFA Club World Cup trophy
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino raises the FIFA Club World Cup trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

For most European football fans, the FIFA Club World Cup has been at best an almost quaint mid-season distraction and at worst a disruptive trip to the other side of the world that they could do without. 

But all this is set to change as FIFA gear up for the new, relaunched version of the tournament, which they hope will become a highlight of the footballing calendar.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.