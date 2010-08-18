Borisov bags interim CSKA Sofia role

Pavel Dotchev quit as CSKA coach on Monday after a poor start to the Bulgarian league season. The club said it hoped to appoint former Macedonia coach Gjore Jovanovski as the new coach later this week once he has been granted a work permit.

The 31-times champions are 13th in the standings with only one point from three matches. They lost their first two home matches and then drew 2-2 at newcomers Vidima-Rakovski who finished with nine men.

