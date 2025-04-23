Countries with most teams in Champions League semi-finals

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha celebrate a goal for Barcelona against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in April 2025.

And then there were four. After last week's Champions League quarter-final second-leg ties, the line-up for the last four is complete.

Arsenal, Barcelona, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain are the four teams still standing in the 2024/25 edition, as clubs from four different countries compete to win the continental competition this term.

But which country's teams have had the most appearances in the semi-finals of the Champions League or the European Cup?

Here, a look at the most successful nations in Europe's premier club competition and which of their teams reached the last four...

Austria, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Sweden (two appearances)

CSKA Sofia in action against Ajax in the European Cup in November 1972. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Austria, Bulgaria, Poland and Sweden have each had teams in the European Cup semi-finals on two occasions.

Rapid Wien and Austria Wien have represented Austria in the last four of Europe's premier club competition, while Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia twice made the semi-finals.

Polish clubs Widzew Łódź and Legia Warszawa also made it to the penultimate round once each, as did Swedish sides IFK Göteborg and Malmö.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition, two teams from the former Czechoslovakia have featured in the European Cup semi-finals: Dukla Prague (now of the Czech Republic) and Spartak Trnava (Slovakia).

Ukraine (three appearances)

Dynamo Kyiv players celebrate a goal against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League semi-finals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time winners of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1974/75 and 1985/86, Dynamo Kyiv also claimed the UEFA Super Cup in 1975.

The Ukrainian club have featured in two European Cup semi-finals and once in the last four of the Champions League, losing out to Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the 1998/99 edition. Before 1991, Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union.

Switzerland (three appearances)

Franco Cucinotta scores for FC Zurich against Dynamo Dresden in the European Cup in March 1977. (Image credit: Getty Images)

FC Zürich have featured twice in European Cup semi-finals, reaching the last four in 1963/64 and again in 1976/77, losing out to Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively.

The only other Swiss side to make it to the semi-finals of Europe's premier club competition was Young Boys, beaten by Stade de Reims in the 1958/59 edition.

Hungary (three appearances)

Vasas in action against First Vienna in July 1960. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three Hungarian clubs have featured in the semi-finals of the European Cup, but all of those appearances were a long time ago.

Vasas reached the last four way back in 1957/58, Győr made it to the semi-finals in 1964/65 and Újpest went out at the second-to-last hurdle in 1973/74.

Greece (three appearances)

Panathinaikos players line up for a team photo ahead of a Champions League game against Hamburg in September 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Panathinaikos are the only Greek club to have reached the semi-finals of the European Cup or the Champions League, with the Athens side having featured in the last four on three occasions.

In the 1970/71 edition, Panathinaikos made it all the way to the final of the continental competition, ultimately losing 2-0 to Ajax at Wembley.

Yugoslavia (four appearances)

Red Star Belgrade players celebrate with the European Cup after victory over Marseille in the 1991 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Star Belgrade beat Olympique Marseille 5-3 on penalties to win the 1991 European Cup final in Bari.

The Serbian club, known locally as Crvena zvezda, has appeared in three European Cup semi-finals overall. City rivals Partizan have played in one, making it all the way to the final in 1966. Both teams represented Yugoslavia before the break-up of that nation in the early 1990s.

Romania (four appearances)

Steaua Bucharest goalkeeper Helmut Duckadam makes a save in the 1986 European Cup final against Barcelona. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steaua Bucharest beat Barcelona on penalties in Seville to win the 1986 European Cup final after a 0-0 draw at the Sánchez Pizjuán.

In total, Steaua have appeared in three European Cup semi-finals, with their city rivals Dinamo Bucharest having also made it to the last four once.

Belgium (four appearances)

Club Brugge players line up ahead of a Champions League game against Sporting CP in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No Belgian club has ever won the European Cup or the Champions League, but Club Brugge did reach the final in 1978, losing out to Liverpool at Wembley.

As well as the Bruges side that season, Anderlecht have featured in two European Cup semi-finals, with Standard Liège also making it once to the last four.

Scotland (eight appearances)

Celtic in action against Leeds United in the 1970 European Cup semi-finals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celtic were the first British club to win the European Cup, with the Glasgow giants taking the trophy thanks to victory over Inter in Lisbon in 1967.

Finalists again in 1970, the Hoops have appeared in the last four on four occasions overall. Dundee, Dundee United, Hibernian and Rangers have each played in one European Cup semi-final.

Portugal (11 appearances)

Porto players line up for a team photo ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg against Deportivo La Coruña in April 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only two Portuguese teams have reached the semi-finals of the European Cup or the Champions League.

Benfica, winners of the European Cup in 1961 and 1962, have appeared in eight semi-finals overall. And Porto, champions in 1987 and 2004, have featured in the last four on three occasions.

Netherlands (14 appearances)

Ajax players celebrate a goal against Tottenham in the Champions League semi-finals in May 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ajax are four-time European champions and the Amsterdam side have reached the semi-finals on nine occasions, most recently in 2018/19.

PSV Eindhoven, European Cup winners in 1988, have featured in three semi-finals. And Feyenoord, champions in 1970, have twice made it to the last four.

France (19 appearances)

Paris Saint-Germain players applaud their fans after victory over Aston Villa in the first leg of the teams' Champions League quarter-final in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain will appear in the Champions League semi-finals for the fifth time after edging past Aston Villa in the last eight.

Monaco have appeared in the semi-finals on four occasions, with Lyon, Marseille, Stade de Reims and Saint-Étienne having featured in two apiece. Bordeaux and Nantes have each played in the last four once. Marseille, champions in 1992/93, are the only team from France to have won the competition.

Germany (36 appearances)

Bayern Munich players celebrate a goal against Lyon in the Champions League semi-finals in August 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich narrowly missed out on the Champions League semi-finals this time around, but the Bavarian giants have featured in the last four on 21 occasions and are six-time winners.

Borussia Dortmund, champions in 1997 and finalists in both 2013 and 2024, have reached the semi-finals five times. Hamburg have played in three, with Borussia Mönchengladbach appearing in two. Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Köln, Leipzig and Schalke have all featured once in the last four.

Italy (38 appearances)

Inter players celebrate a goal against Bayern Munich in the teams' Champions league semi-final second leg in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy are the third-most represented nation in the semi-finals of the European Cup or the Champions League, with 38 appearances overall.

That total includes 13 for seven-time winners AC Milan, 12 for twice-champions Juventus. Inter, triumphant on three occasions, will appear in their 10th semi-final this term. Roma have made it to the last four twice, with Fiorentina a semi-finalist once, having reached the final way back in 1957.

England (48 appearances)

Georginio Wijnaldum (left) celebrates with Jordan Henderson (right) and Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring for Liverpool against Barcelona in the teams' Champions League semi-final second leg at Anfield in May 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

English teams have reached the European Cup or Champions League semi-finals on 48 occasions over the years, with Liverpool and Manchester United leading the way with 12 appearances apiece in the last four.

﻿Chelsea have featured in the semi-finals eight times, with Manchester City featuring in four and Arsenal to take part in the last four for the third time after getting past Real Madrid in the quarter-finals this term. ﻿Leeds United have been semi-finalists three times, with two-time winners ﻿Nottingham Forest having appeared in two, along with Tottenham Hotspur. Aston Villa and Derby County have both made it to the last four once.

Spain (62 appearances)

Real Madrid and Barcelona players walk out onto the pitch ahead of the teams' Champions League semi-final first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in April 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid are 15-time European Cup winners and Los Blancos have appeared in 33 semi-finals. Barcelona, champions on five occasions, are in the last four this term for the 17th time.

Three-time finalists Atlético Madrid have appeared in six semi-finals, while Valencia and Villarreal have taken part in two apiece. Deportivo La Coruña and Real Sociedad have been to one each.