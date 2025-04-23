Countries with most teams in Champions League semi-finals
Ahead of the 2024/25 semi-finals, a look at the countries with the most teams in the last four of Europe's premier club competition...
And then there were four. After last week's Champions League quarter-final second-leg ties, the line-up for the last four is complete.
Arsenal, Barcelona, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain are the four teams still standing in the 2024/25 edition, as clubs from four different countries compete to win the continental competition this term.
But which country's teams have had the most appearances in the semi-finals of the Champions League or the European Cup?
Here, a look at the most successful nations in Europe's premier club competition and which of their teams reached the last four...
Austria, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Sweden (two appearances)
Austria, Bulgaria, Poland and Sweden have each had teams in the European Cup semi-finals on two occasions.
Rapid Wien and Austria Wien have represented Austria in the last four of Europe's premier club competition, while Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia twice made the semi-finals.
Polish clubs Widzew Łódź and Legia Warszawa also made it to the penultimate round once each, as did Swedish sides IFK Göteborg and Malmö.
In addition, two teams from the former Czechoslovakia have featured in the European Cup semi-finals: Dukla Prague (now of the Czech Republic) and Spartak Trnava (Slovakia).
Ukraine (three appearances)
Two-time winners of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1974/75 and 1985/86, Dynamo Kyiv also claimed the UEFA Super Cup in 1975.
The Ukrainian club have featured in two European Cup semi-finals and once in the last four of the Champions League, losing out to Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the 1998/99 edition. Before 1991, Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union.
Switzerland (three appearances)
FC Zürich have featured twice in European Cup semi-finals, reaching the last four in 1963/64 and again in 1976/77, losing out to Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively.
The only other Swiss side to make it to the semi-finals of Europe's premier club competition was Young Boys, beaten by Stade de Reims in the 1958/59 edition.
Hungary (three appearances)
Three Hungarian clubs have featured in the semi-finals of the European Cup, but all of those appearances were a long time ago.
Vasas reached the last four way back in 1957/58, Győr made it to the semi-finals in 1964/65 and Újpest went out at the second-to-last hurdle in 1973/74.
Greece (three appearances)
Panathinaikos are the only Greek club to have reached the semi-finals of the European Cup or the Champions League, with the Athens side having featured in the last four on three occasions.
In the 1970/71 edition, Panathinaikos made it all the way to the final of the continental competition, ultimately losing 2-0 to Ajax at Wembley.
Yugoslavia (four appearances)
Red Star Belgrade beat Olympique Marseille 5-3 on penalties to win the 1991 European Cup final in Bari.
The Serbian club, known locally as Crvena zvezda, has appeared in three European Cup semi-finals overall. City rivals Partizan have played in one, making it all the way to the final in 1966. Both teams represented Yugoslavia before the break-up of that nation in the early 1990s.
Romania (four appearances)
Steaua Bucharest beat Barcelona on penalties in Seville to win the 1986 European Cup final after a 0-0 draw at the Sánchez Pizjuán.
In total, Steaua have appeared in three European Cup semi-finals, with their city rivals Dinamo Bucharest having also made it to the last four once.
Belgium (four appearances)
No Belgian club has ever won the European Cup or the Champions League, but Club Brugge did reach the final in 1978, losing out to Liverpool at Wembley.
As well as the Bruges side that season, Anderlecht have featured in two European Cup semi-finals, with Standard Liège also making it once to the last four.
Scotland (eight appearances)
Celtic were the first British club to win the European Cup, with the Glasgow giants taking the trophy thanks to victory over Inter in Lisbon in 1967.
Finalists again in 1970, the Hoops have appeared in the last four on four occasions overall. Dundee, Dundee United, Hibernian and Rangers have each played in one European Cup semi-final.
Portugal (11 appearances)
Only two Portuguese teams have reached the semi-finals of the European Cup or the Champions League.
Benfica, winners of the European Cup in 1961 and 1962, have appeared in eight semi-finals overall. And Porto, champions in 1987 and 2004, have featured in the last four on three occasions.
Netherlands (14 appearances)
Ajax are four-time European champions and the Amsterdam side have reached the semi-finals on nine occasions, most recently in 2018/19.
PSV Eindhoven, European Cup winners in 1988, have featured in three semi-finals. And Feyenoord, champions in 1970, have twice made it to the last four.
France (19 appearances)
Paris Saint-Germain will appear in the Champions League semi-finals for the fifth time after edging past Aston Villa in the last eight.
Monaco have appeared in the semi-finals on four occasions, with Lyon, Marseille, Stade de Reims and Saint-Étienne having featured in two apiece. Bordeaux and Nantes have each played in the last four once. Marseille, champions in 1992/93, are the only team from France to have won the competition.
Germany (36 appearances)
Bayern Munich narrowly missed out on the Champions League semi-finals this time around, but the Bavarian giants have featured in the last four on 21 occasions and are six-time winners.
Borussia Dortmund, champions in 1997 and finalists in both 2013 and 2024, have reached the semi-finals five times. Hamburg have played in three, with Borussia Mönchengladbach appearing in two. Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Köln, Leipzig and Schalke have all featured once in the last four.
Italy (38 appearances)
Italy are the third-most represented nation in the semi-finals of the European Cup or the Champions League, with 38 appearances overall.
That total includes 13 for seven-time winners AC Milan, 12 for twice-champions Juventus. Inter, triumphant on three occasions, will appear in their 10th semi-final this term. Roma have made it to the last four twice, with Fiorentina a semi-finalist once, having reached the final way back in 1957.
England (48 appearances)
English teams have reached the European Cup or Champions League semi-finals on 48 occasions over the years, with Liverpool and Manchester United leading the way with 12 appearances apiece in the last four.
Chelsea have featured in the semi-finals eight times, with Manchester City featuring in four and Arsenal to take part in the last four for the third time after getting past Real Madrid in the quarter-finals this term. Leeds United have been semi-finalists three times, with two-time winners Nottingham Forest having appeared in two, along with Tottenham Hotspur. Aston Villa and Derby County have both made it to the last four once.
Spain (62 appearances)
Real Madrid are 15-time European Cup winners and Los Blancos have appeared in 33 semi-finals. Barcelona, champions on five occasions, are in the last four this term for the 17th time.
Three-time finalists Atlético Madrid have appeared in six semi-finals, while Valencia and Villarreal have taken part in two apiece. Deportivo La Coruña and Real Sociedad have been to one each.
Ben Hayward is a European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.