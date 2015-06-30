CSKA Sofia demoted due to financial crisis

CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria's most decorated club, have been demoted to the third division due to their financial crisis, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) have confirmed.

CSKA, who have 31 league titles to their name, have dominated Bulgarian football over the years, however they have fallen on tougher times in recent campaigns.

They have not won a title since 2008 and have failed to win any silverware since lifting the domestic cup and supercup in 2011.

Financial irregularities at the capital club saw the BFU deny them a licence for the Bulgarian A Group, and the governing body have now confirmed their punishment.

When contacted by Perform the BFU said CSKA had "no chance" of starting the new campaign in the professional leagues, and have "no right to appeal" so will "100 per cent stay out of our professional levels."

Lokomotiv Sofia, Marek Dupnitsa and Haskovo have also received the same punishment.