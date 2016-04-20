Carragher slams 'embarrassing' Funes Mori after derby red

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher slammed Ramiro Funes Mori after the Everton centre-back was sent off in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Funes Mori was shown a straight red card after a crunching tackle on Liverpool forward Divock Origi, who had to be taken off on a stretcher early in the second half.

Carragher believes Funes Mori let Everton down with the sending off and was particularly displeased with the way the Argentinian exited the field in the 4-0 defeat to their local rivals.

"He has let himself down with the challenge," he told Sky Sports.

"It happens in football. I've made bad challenges and other players have made bad challenges, but going off the pitch he was kissing his badge to the Everton fans.

"It helped Liverpool get more goals, but why was he kissing the badge?

"Number one, he has only been here for two minutes and number two, why is he playing to the crowd because he has injured a Liverpool player? Are they going to be happy with that?

"They were getting battered in the game and he's now going to miss the biggest game of the season when they've got [Phil] Jagielka out.

"It's embarrassing. What is he doing? Everton fans won't fall for that nonsense.

"It was the only challenge anyone put in by the way, but it was a bad one."