Liverpool rocked, as Newcastle United owners BLOCK Alexander Isak exit: report

Newcastle United’s owners have blocked Liverpool target Alexander Isak’s proposed move away from the northeast.

The Reds approached Eddie Howe’s side earlier this month to say they’d be interested in signing the 25-year-old striker, in a deal worth around £120m, according to David Ornstein.

That didn’t immediately go anywhere, so instead the Merseysiders went and bought the man Newcastle were looking at as a potential replacement: Hugo Ekitike.

Alexander Isak told he cannot leave Newcastle United for Liverpool this summer

Reports suggest Isak wanted to explore his options in this window

However, there was a twist in the tale following Ekitike’s arrival at Anfield, as reports surfaced that Isak wanted to explore his options beyond Newcastle.

There was interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, reported by Fabrizio Romano, but the only destination seriously under consideration for the Sweden international was Liverpool, who felt they could still get him even though they’d signed Ekitike.

Liverpool still want Isak despite their big-money move for Hugo Ekitike

Now, however, according to a report from GIVEMESPORT, the powerbrokers at St James’ Park have decided Isak is not leaving this summer, following “top-level talks” inside the club involving Howe.

The striker’s current contract runs until 2028, and the club are not thought to have any Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) concerns at present, so do not need to sell.

Whether Isak’s position at Newcastle is repairable remains to be seen, after the 25-year-old didn’t travel with the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of Asia, officially with a minor thigh issue, but right in the thick of this transfer speculation.

Speaking on tour earlier this week, Howe said: "We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year."

Howe will be hoping he can still field his star man this season

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, blocking the Liverpool move entirely presents something of a risk to Newcastle, given Isak clearly seems interested.

They are well within their rights to reject the sale of a player they have under contract, but that player may well be unsettled heading into the new season if the club stand in the way of such an opportunity.

An unsettled season and being 12 months further into his current deal could prove costly if the club are ultimately forced to sell a year down the line, so they may be better served banking the cash and spending it on players who want to be at St James’ Park.

Isak is valued at €120m, according to Transfermarkt.