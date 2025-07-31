Donald Trump's son makes unbelievable Chelsea claim as Cole Palmer reaction disputes official account

Donald Trump's son has made a bizarre Chelsea claim, following the US president's appearance on stage with the Blues.

Trump Snr. arrived on stage as Club World Cup champions Chelsea were presented with the trophy, alongside high-profile FIFA figure Gianni Infantino.

The scene went viral and made headlines as Chelsea's players mingled with the controversial politician.

Donald Trump appearance at Club World Cup trophy lift 'at Chelsea's request'

Donald Trump (L) and Gianni Infantino (R) at the FIFA Club World Cup Final (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a new interview with the BBC, Eric Trump, the President's son, has claimed that Chelsea's players requested Trump's presence on stage at the trophy lift.

"Listen, he's the commander-in-chief of the United States of America and in terms of FIFA, the winning team invited him to the stage because they said it would be the greatest honour of their life if the President of the United States could present the Club World Cup trophy to the team.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca celebrates after his side's success in the FIFA Club World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

"By the way, I was there, I was watching it. The place went crazy. There's no-one who's done more for sport than him and I think in time that will be rewarded, I truly do," Trump Jnr. said.

As Trump appeared on stage ahead of Chelsea's presentation, it appeared as though large sections of the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey took to booing the President, contrary to Trump Jnr's claim.

North America will host next year's FIFA World Cup with the United States playing a central part in the revamped 48-team tournament.

Eleven of the 16 planned host stadiums are situated in the US, with three in Mexico and two in Canada.

Chelsea and Donald Trump with the Club World Cup trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trump's second term as President runs until 2028 meaning he will still be in office at the time of the tournament next summer and likely front-and-centre of proceedings at the opening and closing ceremonies.

The 79-year-old was shepherded onto the stage by FIFA President Infantino after Chelsea's Club World Cup Final victory over Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

Trump and Infantino then jointly presented the trophy to Chelsea skipper Reece James, before the President shared a joke with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, urging James to lift the prize.

🗣️ "They said it would be the greatest honour of their life."Eric Trump told @danroan that Chelsea invited Donald Trump on to the stage for their Club World Cup celebrations. pic.twitter.com/SKnAORfokBJuly 30, 2025

Whilst Infantino exited stage right, taking up a position on the periphery of Chelsea's celebrations, Trump remained beside James as Chelsea's players jubilated behind him. Infantino promptly joined the President as the Blues' squad gradually filtered in front of the statesman.

A close-up clip of Cole Palmer's reaction went viral on social media as the Chelsea playmaker's facial expression appeared to question why Trump was involved in the Club World Cup trophy presentation.